Newspapers worldwide remembered Prince Philip on their front pages on Saturday, following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death Friday at the age of 99:
The Guardian
Guardian front page, Saturday 10 April 2021: Prince Philip 1921-2021 pic.twitter.com/3zfIr8Trjo— The Guardian (@guardian) April 9, 2021
New York Daily News
THE PRINCE & THE RAPPER— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 10, 2021
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dead at 99: https://t.co/Wdo3H5mcTL, https://t.co/YkPubh6irP
Hip-hop icon DMX, chart-topping rapper and movie star, dead at age 50: https://t.co/Au8iGNasAJ, https://t.co/DlQSmrT5Rn pic.twitter.com/tdEyinlsqH
Daily Mirror
Tomorrow's front page: Goodbye, my beloved— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 9, 2021
Prince Philip 1921 - 2021 #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/wJ2MOvY10g pic.twitter.com/iJskTYhk0T
The Times
Times front pic.twitter.com/4tyjsRPF1g— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 9, 2021
Daily Telegraph
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 9, 2021
'HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021)'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AatjIH9wmc
The Sun
Tomorrow's front page: A tribute to Prince Philip who sadly passed away this morning, being remembered by the Queen as her 'strength and guide'. https://t.co/EDMn7FGi59 pic.twitter.com/0n4YaxALlj— The Sun (@TheSun) April 9, 2021
The West Australian
In tomorrow's The West Australian, a 16-page special tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/N7BA0hYVY7— The West Australian (@westaustralian) April 9, 2021
The Press & Journal
The Press And Journal's front page for Saturday, April 10. #BBCPapers #ScotPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VrtIx0GITR— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) April 9, 2021
i Weekend
I WEEKEND: 1921-2021: a life of duty #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5ZZ9p2uNpU— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021
Libération
📰 À la une de Libération ce week-end :— Libération (@libe) April 9, 2021
«Le trésor public de l'extrême droite» pic.twitter.com/VLTeexOjYe
The Daily Record
The Daily Record pays tribute following death of Prince Philip #TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/ybLGo0OPfs— The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) April 9, 2021
The Australian
The @australian front page. One of first papers in the world to go to print after Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip dies, 99. pic.twitter.com/3FEncJSkMd— Jacquelin Magnay (@jacquelinmagnay) April 9, 2021
Daily Star
THE STAR: Her Rock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kEAZTZSjz9— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021
The Independent
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/vqGQ3gc2kG— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) April 9, 2021
Daily Mail
DAILY MAIL: Farewell, my beloved #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0mWYe9zi0k— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021
Daily Express
EXPRESS: Deep Sorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VEpcs620zo— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021
Financial Times
Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 10 April https://t.co/rKc4rJqrZx pic.twitter.com/ja0HRHk476— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 9, 2021
The National
THE NATIONAL: @NicolaSturgeon leads Scottish tributes to Prince Philip #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZCE3CSbUqU— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021
The Northern Echo
Saturday’s @TheNorthernEcho— Nick Gullon (@EchoNickG) April 9, 2021
Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh
1921-2021#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/4D8cQwULb2
Yorkshire Post
YORKSHIRE POST: The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KAbfLSn6vE— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021
Evening Standard
The first British newspaper front page since the announcement of the death of Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/xtJuETxsTR— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 9, 2021
The Herald Scotland
The front page of today's edition pic.twitter.com/rIjB8Eicj6— The Herald (@heraldscotland) April 10, 2021
Oxford Mail
Our front page today: Oxford mourns passing of Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/3vpEIXu1K4— Oxford Mail (@TheOxfordMail) April 10, 2021