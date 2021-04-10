WORLD NEWS

Prince Philip Remembered On Newspaper Covers Worldwide: 'Goodbye, My Beloved'

Striking photos of Queen Elizabeth II's husband graced front pages around the world.

Newspapers worldwide remembered Prince Philip on their front pages on Saturday, following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death Friday at the age of 99:

