Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital After A Month

Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital after a month-long stay.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a precaution, and was later revealed to be battling an infection.

He was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital on March 1, before being moved back to King Edward VII’s four days later having undergone a heart procedure.

Philip, who turns 100 in June, was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles on Feb. 20.

