Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Links Prince Philip’s Death To Meghan And Harry Interview

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Friday seemed to suggest that the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey last month contributed to the death of Prince Philip.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday at age 99 following months of poor health and hospitalization. Minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the news, “Fox & Friends” co-host Kilmeade brought up reports that Philip had been “enraged after the interview,” in which Meghan and Harry alleged that the royal family treated Meghan poorly and said one member of it made racist comments about their child.
“Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that,” Kilmeade said of Philip.
The Fox News host then cited British media personality Piers Morgan, who had criticized the timing of the interview’s broadcast, given Philip’s precarious condition. “And evidently, it definitely added to his stress,” Kilmeade said.
Fox News uploaded “Fox & Friends” coverage of the prince’s death to YouTube but cut the clip just before Kilmeade’s comments.
Sharp-eared Twitter users caught them, though, and Kilmeade’s assertions have since been shared many times.