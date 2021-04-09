Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Links Prince Philip’s Death To Meghan And Harry Interview

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday at age 99 following months of poor health and hospitalization. Minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the news, “Fox & Friends” co-host Kilmeade brought up reports that Philip had been “enraged after the interview,” in which Meghan and Harry alleged that the royal family treated Meghan poorly and said one member of it made racist comments about their child.

“Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that,” Kilmeade said of Philip.

The Fox News host then cited British media personality Piers Morgan, who had criticized the timing of the interview’s broadcast, given Philip’s precarious condition. “And evidently, it definitely added to his stress,” Kilmeade said.

Fox News uploaded “Fox & Friends” coverage of the prince’s death to YouTube but cut the clip just before Kilmeade’s comments.

Sharp-eared Twitter users caught them, though, and Kilmeade’s assertions have since been shared many times.

Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021

Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021