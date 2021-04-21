WORLD NEWS

Prince Philip's Funeral Had 'Eerie' Moments, Royal Family Member Says

Mike Tindall, who married into the royal family in 2011, attended the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

Mike Tindall opened up about the “eerie” parts of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday on the latest episode of his podcast, called “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.”

Tindall, a former professional rugby player, married Zara Phillips, Princess Anne’s only daughter, in 2011.

“I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing and the way everything was,” the former athlete said of the procession and funeral, which was incredibly intimate due to COVID-19 restrictions. “I think it was the perfect day for how he would’ve liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever.” 

“No fuss, get on with it. And my love for the queen was even better,” Tindall added. “You know, she was sat there completely on her own. Separated herself in terms of ‘This is what the world is right now and I’m going to lead by example.’ And she’s amazing, literally amazing.” 

The 2003 World Cup winner said that while the funeral was just as the late Duke of Edinburgh would’ve wanted it, there were still “eerie moments” for the family.

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the funeral
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17 in Windsor, England. 

“It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the [bugler], the piper,” the 42-year-old said. “There were a lot of things that brought home memories. It was a sad day, but I think it was a very well run and he was very well looked after. And hopefully, he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”

Prior to the funeral, Tindall posted a photo of his daughter, Mia Tindall, with Philip, her great-grandfather. The sweet picture was taken by Kate Middleton.

“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” the podcaster wrote. “A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.” 

During Philip’s funeral, all eyes were on Queen Elizabeth, of course, and tracked any and all interactions between Princes Harry and William.

It was the first time the brothers were publicly reunited in over a year. During the procession, they walked near each other, separated only by their cousin, Peter Phillips.

Harry and William were seen speaking to each other and Kate Middleton after the funeral ended: 

Omid Scobie, royal biographer and royal editor at large for Harper’s Bazaar, said that Harry “broke the ice” with family members during his trip. 

“This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives,” an anonymous source told Scobie in an article published Wednesday. “It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

HuffPost confirmed Wednesday that Harry had returned to the home he shares with Meghan Markle in California. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was unable to make the trip to the U.K., as her physician advised against it. 

See moments you might’ve missed from Prince Philip’s funeral below: 

  • The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.
  • The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral.
    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral.
  • Prince William seen leaving Kensington Palace, heading to Windsor for Prince Phillip's funeral.
    Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images
    Prince William seen leaving Kensington Palace, heading to Windsor for Prince Phillip's funeral.
  • Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince E
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.
  • The bearer Party found by The Queen&rsquo;s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry the coffin of Prince Philip to the
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry the coffin of Prince Philip to the purpose-built Land Rover hearse.
  • Princess Anne, pictured during the Ceremonial Procession.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Princess Anne, pictured during the Ceremonial Procession.
  • The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin
  • Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.
  • The Duke of Edinburgh&rsquo;s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness&rsquo;s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover th
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.
  • Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the funeral.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the funeral.
  • Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.
    KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images
    Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.
  • Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.&nbsp;
    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin. 
  • The queen arrives for the service.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The queen arrives for the service.
  • Queen Elizabeth walking into the chapel.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth walking into the chapel.
  • Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.
  • The Duke of Edinburgh&rsquo;s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, arrives at St George&rsquo;s Chapel carried by a be
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, arrives at St George’s Chapel carried by a bearer party found by the Royal Marines.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge waiting at St. George's Chapel.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge waiting at St. George's Chapel.
  • The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.
    BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images
    The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.
  • Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.
  • The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.
  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles sit during the funeral service.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles sit during the funeral service.
  • Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor
    NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
    Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.
  • Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.
  • A general view as members of the royal family attend the funeral at St. George's Chapel.&nbsp;
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    A general view as members of the royal family attend the funeral at St. George's Chapel. 
  • Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.
  • Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.&nbsp;
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews. 
  • The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.

RELATED...

Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

World News The Royal Family Prince Philip Mike Tindall