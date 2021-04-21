Mike Tindall opened up about the “eerie” parts of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday on the latest episode of his podcast, called “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.”
Tindall, a former professional rugby player, married Zara Phillips, Princess Anne’s only daughter, in 2011.
“I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing and the way everything was,” the former athlete said of the procession and funeral, which was incredibly intimate due to COVID-19 restrictions. “I think it was the perfect day for how he would’ve liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever.”
“No fuss, get on with it. And my love for the queen was even better,” Tindall added. “You know, she was sat there completely on her own. Separated herself in terms of ‘This is what the world is right now and I’m going to lead by example.’ And she’s amazing, literally amazing.”
The 2003 World Cup winner said that while the funeral was just as the late Duke of Edinburgh would’ve wanted it, there were still “eerie moments” for the family.
“It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the [bugler], the piper,” the 42-year-old said. “There were a lot of things that brought home memories. It was a sad day, but I think it was a very well run and he was very well looked after. And hopefully, he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”
Prior to the funeral, Tindall posted a photo of his daughter, Mia Tindall, with Philip, her great-grandfather. The sweet picture was taken by Kate Middleton.
“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” the podcaster wrote. “A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”
During Philip’s funeral, all eyes were on Queen Elizabeth, of course, and tracked any and all interactions between Princes Harry and William.
It was the first time the brothers were publicly reunited in over a year. During the procession, they walked near each other, separated only by their cousin, Peter Phillips.
Harry and William were seen speaking to each other and Kate Middleton after the funeral ended:
Omid Scobie, royal biographer and royal editor at large for Harper’s Bazaar, said that Harry “broke the ice” with family members during his trip.
“This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives,” an anonymous source told Scobie in an article published Wednesday. “It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”
HuffPost confirmed Wednesday that Harry had returned to the home he shares with Meghan Markle in California. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was unable to make the trip to the U.K., as her physician advised against it.
