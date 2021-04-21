Tindall, a former professional rugby player, married Zara Phillips, Princess Anne’s only daughter, in 2011.

“I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing and the way everything was,” the former athlete said of the procession and funeral, which was incredibly intimate due to COVID-19 restrictions. “I think it was the perfect day for how he would’ve liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever.”

“No fuss, get on with it. And my love for the queen was even better,” Tindall added. “You know, she was sat there completely on her own. Separated herself in terms of ‘This is what the world is right now and I’m going to lead by example.’ And she’s amazing, literally amazing.” The 2003 World Cup winner said that while the funeral was just as the late Duke of Edinburgh would’ve wanted it, there were still “eerie moments” for the family.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17 in Windsor, England.

“It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the [bugler], the piper,” the 42-year-old said. “There were a lot of things that brought home memories. It was a sad day, but I think it was a very well run and he was very well looked after. And hopefully, he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”

Prior to the funeral, Tindall posted a photo of his daughter, Mia Tindall, with Philip, her great-grandfather. The sweet picture was taken by Kate Middleton.

“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” the podcaster wrote. “A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”

During Philip’s funeral, all eyes were on Queen Elizabeth, of course, and tracked any and all interactions between Princes Harry and William.

It was the first time the brothers were publicly reunited in over a year. During the procession, they walked near each other, separated only by their cousin, Peter Phillips.

Harry and William were seen speaking to each other and Kate Middleton after the funeral ended:

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were seen walking together through the grounds of Windsor Castle following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HDoWJhNUdi — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 17, 2021

Omid Scobie, royal biographer and royal editor at large for Harper’s Bazaar, said that Harry “broke the ice” with family members during his trip.

“This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives,” an anonymous source told Scobie in an article published Wednesday. “It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

HuffPost confirmed Wednesday that Harry had returned to the home he shares with Meghan Markle in California. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was unable to make the trip to the U.K., as her physician advised against it.

See moments you might’ve missed from Prince Philip’s funeral below:

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.

Leon Neal via Getty Images The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Prince William seen leaving Kensington Palace, heading to Windsor for Prince Phillip's funeral.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry the coffin of Prince Philip to the purpose-built Land Rover hearse.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Anne, pictured during the Ceremonial Procession.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin

WPA Pool via Getty Images Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the funeral.

KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The queen arrives for the service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth walking into the chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, arrives at St George’s Chapel carried by a bearer party found by the Royal Marines.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge waiting at St. George's Chapel.

BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.

YUI MOK via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles sit during the funeral service.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A general view as members of the royal family attend the funeral at St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate Middleton during the funeral of Prince Philip.