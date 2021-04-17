WORLD NEWS

Prince Philip's Funeral, In Photos

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royal family said their last goodbyes on Saturday to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth for over 70 years.  

Philip’s funeral was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with only 30 members in attendance. The duke himself was intimately involved in planning the funeral during his lifetime, helping design the modified Land Rover that carried his coffin and choosing the music that was played. 

The procession and funeral were shown live on public television and reflected Philip’s no-fuss attitude and love of the military. Photos of the 50-minute service captured the emotions of the masked royal family members and close friends in attendance, and the harsh reality of losing a loved one during the pandemic. 

Some of the most moving photographs from the day included the reunion of Princes William and Harry after a year apart, Prince Charles with tears streaming down his face, and Queen Elizabeth seated alone in the chapel. 

Take a look at more of the striking images below.

  The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.
    CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral. 
  • Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince E
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.
  Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.
  The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.
  Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.
  Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.
    KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images
    Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.
  Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.
    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin. 
  The queen arrives for the service.
    VICTORIA JONES via Getty Images
    The queen arrives for the service.
  Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.
  The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.
    BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images
    The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.
  Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.
  The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.
  Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.
    NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
    Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.
  Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.
  Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.
  Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.
  Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews. 
  The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.

