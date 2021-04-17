The royal family said their last goodbyes on Saturday to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth for over 70 years.

Philip’s funeral was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with only 30 members in attendance. The duke himself was intimately involved in planning the funeral during his lifetime, helping design the modified Land Rover that carried his coffin and choosing the music that was played.

The procession and funeral were shown live on public television and reflected Philip’s no-fuss attitude and love of the military. Photos of the 50-minute service captured the emotions of the masked royal family members and close friends in attendance, and the harsh reality of losing a loved one during the pandemic.

Some of the most moving photographs from the day included the reunion of Princes William and Harry after a year apart, Prince Charles with tears streaming down his face, and Queen Elizabeth seated alone in the chapel.

Take a look at more of the striking images below.

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.

KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.

VICTORIA JONES via Getty Images The queen arrives for the service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.

BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.

YUI MOK via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.