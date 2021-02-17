Prince Philip Admitted To The Hospital As A 'Precautionary Measure'

Prince Philip has been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was taken to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace added: “The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

Philip, who received a Covid-19 jab in January, has suffered a number of ailments over the years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2011.

He also suffered a bladder infection in June 2012, forcing him to miss the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Exploratory surgery on his abdomen followed in June 2013.

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh listens to buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.

He later pulled out of a Battle of Jutland anniversary event in June 2016 citing a minor ailment which was followed soon after by his retirement from public duty in 2017.

He spent four nights at King Edward Hospital in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.

The duke was then driven to Sandringham and spent Christmas with the Queen.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).