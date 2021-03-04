Prince Philip Recovering From Surgery For Heart Condition, Palace Says

Prince Philip has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has been in the hospital for more than two weeks, and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

The duke was transferred by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in central London on Monday, after spending more than a week a King Edward VII’s hospital, where he was visited by his son Prince Charles.

The 99-year-old was seen walking into the hospital unaided on Feb. 17, with the palace describing his stay as a “precautionary measure.”

Philip, who received a COVID-19 shot in January, has suffered a number of ailments over the years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2011.

He also suffered a bladder infection in June 2012, forcing him to miss the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and had exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013.

He later pulled out of a Battle of Jutland anniversary event in June 2016, citing a minor ailment which was followed soon after by his retirement from public duty in 2017.

He spent four nights at King Edward Hospital in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.