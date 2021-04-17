Royal Family Shares Montage Of Prince Philip's 'Extraordinary Life'

Prince Philip’s “extraordinary life” is remembered in a montage released by the royal family on Saturday, ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The video features photographs of Philip throughout the decades, many alongside Queen Elizabeth and their family.

It is set to a new poem titled “The Patriarchs — An Elegy” by Simon Armitage, the poet laureate of the United Kingdom.

Watch the video here:

The montage commemorates the “extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of,” the royal family wrote in the caption of the video, above.

Armitage told The Guardian he “didn’t want to write anything that would have sounded sycophantic” to the ears of the late prince, who died at the age of 99 on Apr. 9.

“I didn’t want to presume to write a personal poem about somebody I didn’t know, so I took cues from various interesting facts about his life, and thinking of him as the last in that generation of patriarchs,” Armitage said of his piece. “So there are a lot of details in the poem which are directly about him, but I tried to broaden the point out into a generational one.”