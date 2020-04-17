Prince William admitted that he was “quite concerned” when he first learned that his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus in March.

“He fits the profile of someone at the age he’s at, which is fairly risky,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed in a rare BBC interview on Friday.

“I was a little bit worried, but my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years,” he added. “So I thought to myself, if anybody is going to beat this, it’s going to be him.”

William said that while his father only experienced mild symptoms, there were certain parts of self-isolating that Charles found tough.

“I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop, and not be able to go and get fresh air and go for a walk,” the duke said. “He’s a mad walker, he loves walking. He found it quite difficult with his mental health not being able to go outside on walks.”

BBC Breakfast The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during an interview with the BBC on Friday.

The Prince of Wales has since recovered and is reunited with Camilla, as the two were separately self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

“Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they’re at,” William added. “And we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.”

Queen Elizabeth recently addressed the U.K. and the commonwealth about the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a message of resilience and hope.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

It was reportedly only the fifth time the queen has spoken to the nation outside of her annual Christmas address. She later released her first-ever Easter message last weekend.

