Prince William Speaks Out About Coronavirus, Days After Joking About It

“I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,’” the royal said during a conversation with first responder Joe Mooney at a reception at the Guinness Storehouse on March 3.

William also asked Mooney if the crisis had been “a little bit hyped up” by the media.

In a separate video, William was observed saying, “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”