Prince William Contracted COVID-19 In April: Reports

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, contracted COVID-19 in April, Kensington Palace sources told the BBC.
It’s believed that he got sick with the virus at a similar time to his father, Prince Charles, who tested positive in March.
According to The Sun UK, which first reported the news, Prince William kept his diagnosis private to avoid alarming the nation. He was reportedly “hit pretty hard,” but continued to carry out his royal duties remotely via telephone and video call.
He was treated by palace doctors and isolated at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, the paper reported.
Prince Charles said in April that he had recovered and experienced only mild symptoms. He had continued working while isolating at his Birkhall residence in Scotland.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced he tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, and was later hospitalized when his condition worsened dramatically. He recovered after three nights in intensive care.
Jonny Dymond, BBC’s royal correspondent, told the news organization that Prince William’s condition may not have been revealed publicly to avoid further alarm, given the national mood at the time.
In an interview with the BBC in April, Prince William said he had been “quite concerned” when he learned of his father’s diagnosis, given his age.
“I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop, and not be able to go and get fresh air and go for a walk,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “He’s a mad walker, he loves walking. He found it quite difficult with his mental health not being able to go outside on walks.”
A representative of the Duke of Cambridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place