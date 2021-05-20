Prince William's Vaccine Updates Follows In The Queen's Footsteps

Over a year after contracting COVID-19, Prince William is on his way to full vaccination status.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the royal wrote in a tweet shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account on Thursday. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

In a photo accompanying the tweet, the Duke of Cambridge wears a blue surgical mask and a dark blue sweater, which he rolled up to receive his shot.

The royal got his vaccine from National Health Service (NHS) staff at the Science Museum in London earlier this week.

He follows in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, the late Prince Philip and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who all publicly announced when they’d received their jabs, which is of particular significance for the royals.

Despite the palaces rarely being forthcoming on all aspects of royal family member’s health, royal officials said in January that the queen’s vaccination status was public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

The palace statement also clarified Her Majesty “decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination.”

A spokesperson for Clarence House also announced in February that “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Both Prince Charles and Prince William contracted COVID-19 last year.

The Duke of Cambridge later faced backlash after The Sun reported that William contracted COVID-19 in April, but kept his diagnosis a secret at the time, as both the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also battling the virus.

The royal was “hit pretty hard by the virus” and “was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked,” the outlet said.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William visits King's Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre on Feb. 22 in King's Lynn, England. The duke spoke to NHS staff and volunteers and heard more about their experiences of being involved in the vaccination program.

Kensington Palace had no comment at the time, but didn’t deny the report.

In December of last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came under fire after the Daily Mail published photos of the royals and their three children walking with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their two children (Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn) on a holiday trail.

Though anonymous royal sources told the Daily Mail that the groups “arrived and departed in their own family groups,” the two groups appeared to mix slightly, which was in violation of Tier 2 restrictions in place at the time. Those restrictions prohibited different households from socializing outdoors if their numbers totaled more than six people.