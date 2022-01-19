Prince William Evades Question About Whether He Supports Prince Andrew

Prince William managed to evade a question about his scandal-ridden uncle, Prince Andrew, on Wednesday, using the same technique as his father, Prince Charles.
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were touring a museum when ITV reporter Chris Ship asked, “Your Royal Highness, can I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?”
“Sorry, I can’t hear you,” the prince replied.
Ship repeated his question, but William did not answer and continued to exit the building.
Ship posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter and noted that the prince’s response was very similar to his father’s a few days earlier.
In the older clip, the journalist asks Charles, “Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother’s position, Prince Andrew?” only to be ignored.
Last week, Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages after a federal judge in New York denied a motion to drop the civil case against him filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has accused the royal of sexually assaulting and abusing her when she was a minor in 2001.
In 2019, Andrew stepped back from royal duties for the “foreseeable future” after a disastrous BBC interview in which he attempted to distance himself from his friend, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the interview, he did not express any sympathy for Epstein’s victims and denied ever meeting Giuffre, despite photographic evidence of the two together.