Prince William Evades Question About Whether He Supports Prince Andrew

Prince William managed to evade a question about his scandal-ridden uncle, Prince Andrew, on Wednesday, using the same technique as his father, Prince Charles.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were touring a museum when ITV reporter Chris Ship asked, “Your Royal Highness, can I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?”

Advertisement

“Sorry, I can’t hear you,” the prince replied.

Ship repeated his question, but William did not answer and continued to exit the building.

Ship posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter and noted that the prince’s response was very similar to his father’s a few days earlier.

Prince William was asked about Prince Andrew at the end of a visit he and Kate made to the @FoundlingMuseum in London.

“Do you support Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked the Duke of Cambridge.

The response was about as detailed as Prince Charles’ on Friday (zero). https://t.co/zZ53gmdnv4 pic.twitter.com/7KYbogfwoZ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 19, 2022

In the older clip, the journalist asks Charles, “Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother’s position, Prince Andrew?” only to be ignored.

Advertisement