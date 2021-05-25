Prince William has a new lady in his life: 96-year-old Betty Magee.

The Duke of Cambridge met Magee and her granddaughter, Kimberley Anderson, over the weekend at the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh during William’s tour of Scotland. People magazine captured a sweet exchange between the prince and Magee as the group enjoyed ice cream together.

“It’s customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek,” Magee told the duke, according to People.

“Oh, you are sweet. You’ll make me blush,” William replied. “When the rules relax more, I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek, Betty.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William chats with Betty Magee and her granddaughter, Kimberley Anderson, during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In a clip shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page, an employee jokingly calls out to William, telling him: “Could you stop flirting with my residents?” “Sorry,” William said with a laugh. “I’m trying not to — I’m not sure who’s flirting more.”

After Kate Middleton joined William in his travels in Scotland on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a funny moment together.

The two made a stop at Heavy Sound, an organization that provides music education to vulnerable youths and teaches them “hip hop and rapping, song writing, DJ’ing and mixing tuition, electronic music production, sound recording, graphic design and film making,” according to its website.

Kate tried her hand at creating a beat during the visit. Immediately after it began playing, she started laughing and plugged her ears with her fingers. William shouted out, “Please turn that off, it’s hurting my ears!”

“Sorry for leaving such a terrible song,” Kate said as she exited the room. “Delete it, delete it, delete it!”

“Can rule out a music career 😂” read a caption on the couple’s Instagram page that included a video of the song creation. “And please do delete that music.”

Up next, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a highly anticipated visit to their alma mater of St. Andrews University, where the two met and fell in love.

William recently spoke about meeting Kate in Scotland while opening up about the highs and tragic lows he’s experienced in the country throughout his lifetime.

“In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest,” the duke said during a speech at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland over the weekend. “I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died.” “Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning,” he added. “And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.” “And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy,” the duke continued. “Because it was here in Scotland ― 20 years ago this year ― that I first met Catherine.”