Princes William And Harry Reunite For Somber Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

The solemn sight was a reminder of when the brothers walked behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, 25 years ago. William was 15 at the time, and Harry was 12.

A shot of the two brothers walking on Sep. 14. and a photo (R) of Princes William and Harry walking behind their mother's coffin in 1997. Getty

The two brothers walked side by side at the funeral. At their grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral, the brothers were separated by their cousin, Peter Philips, when walking behind the coffin.

The walk on Wednesday also included Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, did not walk, and instead traveled by car along with Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, walk behind the coffin during the procession for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 14 in London. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Following the processional, the family will attend a short service at Westminster, led by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

After the service, the queen’s coffin will lie in state, giving people the opportunity to pay their respects for the following four days, until the queen’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

King Charles III and Princess Anne during the walk behind the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort (L) and the Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images