“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” according to their statement, released on Monday and shared with HuffPost.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

While the brothers didn’t name the story in particular, multiple outlets have reported that the story in question seems to be a report from the U.K.’s Times that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on the receiving end of a “bullying” attitude from the Duke of Cambridge.