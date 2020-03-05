“I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,’” the Duke of Cambridge said on camera speaking to first responder Joe Mooney.

In a separate video, the prince quipped, “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.” According to the BBC, the U.K. has 115 confirmed cases of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to every continent except Antarctica.

Queen Elizabeth II donned gloves at the investiture ceremony on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, which some speculated was because of growing COVID-19 concerns in the U.K. and around the world.

Much like William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also joked about the pandemic, saying that she was “self-isolating” while heading into a one-person air raid shelter at the London Transport Museum.