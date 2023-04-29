Prince William And Kate Middleton's New Anniversary Photo Might Look Very Familiar

Kate Middleton and Prince William rang in their 12th wedding anniversary Saturday, as Kensington Palace released a new photo of the couple to mark the special occasion.

“12 years ❤️,” reads the Instagram caption for the picture, which was taken by one of the couple’s favored photographers, Matt Porteous.

Advertisement

In the relaxed shot, the Prince and Princess of Wales are posed on bicycles with their arms around each other, smiling at the camera. Both are dressed in casual outfits, with William in a blue collared shirt, jeans and sunglasses.

Kate wears a patterned white shirt, jeans and white sneakers, while carrying a crossbody purse.

The photo might look familiar to any avid royal watcher, as it was among those taken at the family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, last year.

William and Kate used one of those snaps for their 2022 Christmas card, which featured their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Other photos from the shoot were used to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales recently made a cameo in another royal family picture to mark Louis’ 5th birthday last weekend. A smiling Kate was shown carrying Louis as he perched in a wheelbarrow with a big grin on his face.

The new picture of Louis was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, in a break from tradition. Normally, Kate takes shots of her family for big milestones, as she is an avid photographer herself.

The royals are gearing up for a historic weekend next month, as the U.K. prepares for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Prince George, a future heir to the throne, is set to play a major role in the ceremony, as he will be one of his grandfather’s pages of honor on May 6.