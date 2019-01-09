Prince William is spending part of Kate Middleton’s 37th birthday working, but luckily he isn’t heading too far away from their home at Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge visited London’s Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday at the Royal London Hospital. Kensington Palace announced that the organization named the 36-year-old duke a patron of London’s Air Ambulance 30th Anniversary Campaign.

“Through his work as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, The Duke has seen first-hand the impact these first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries,” the palace said in a Wednesday statement.

The announcement added that he “will champion those working on the frontline, and highlight the importance of the London Air Ambulance’s vital work.”

IAN VOGLER via Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge walks across the helipad after arriving in a red London Air Ambulance at the Royal London Hospital in east London on Jan. 9.

The group gave William a card for his wife’s birthday, which was made by a group of children, according to the U.K.’s Hello magazine.

“Well done you for remembering, that’s very impressive,” the prince said. “I did remember this morning, so I was ok.”

When someone asked what the royal would be doing to mark Kate’s big day, he jokingly replied, “That would be telling!”

Perhaps a helicopter ride, piloted by the prince himself?

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx The Duke of Cambridge is seen at Cambridge Airport as he begins his new job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2015. William - a former search and rescue helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force - will work as a co-pilot transporting patients to the hospital in emergency situations.

William, who worked as an air ambulance pilot for many years, has previously spoken about how his job impacted his mental health.

“I took a lot home without realizing it,” the prince said last year when he launched the Mental Health At Work initiative in Bristol. “If you see sad things every day, you think all life is like that, you’re just seeing all the sad things, all the pain every day.”

“I think that for the medical community, particularly, must weigh a lot on their minds,” he added. “That you’re always dealing with despair, sadness, injury, things that are really quite troubling. The attrition builds up and you don’t really have the opportunity to off-load it.”

