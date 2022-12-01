Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Clearly Fans Of This U.S. Pastime

Just a few hours after landing in Boston on Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden.
Advertisement
The two sat courtside with former Harvard basketball player and Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey ― who also played professionally ― and visited with members of the Celtics family and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation.
The royals also attended an NBA game in 2014, when they saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in New York. Kate and William sat with NBA star Dikembe Mutombo during the game and later spoke with LeBron James after the game.
The two were presented with a “Cambridge” jersey by James and a smaller jersey that said “George” for their first son.
Prior to the game, the prince and princess headed to Boston City Hall to kick off the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.
Advertisement
The crowd cheered when the couple emerged, with Will in a navy suit and Kate in a Burberry dress, Alexander McQueen coat and earrings by Shyla London, a sustainable-jewelry designer.
Fans looking to catch a glimpse of the royal couple waited for hours in a steady rain, and William delivered a speech after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy and open space, also spoke.
“Thank you to Mayor Wu, and thank you to all the hardy Bostonians braving the rain,” William said in his opening remarks.
Advertisement
“Catherine and I are absolutely delighted to be with you today for our first engagement in the great city of Boston as we start the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards this Friday.”
To see more photos of the royal couple’s visit, check out the slideshow below:
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on Wednesday.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Wednesday in Boston.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at Boston's Logan airport.
Advertisement
JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images
Royal watchers await the arrival of William and Kate at City Hall Plaza in Boston.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted at the airport by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
A fan holds a sign as she waits for the Prince and Princess of Wales to kick off Earthshot celebrations at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall.
Advertisement
Pool via Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and her family at Boston's City Hall.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales launch Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston.
Winslow Townson via Getty Images
The couple were seated courtside at a Boston Celtics game just a few hours after landing in the city.