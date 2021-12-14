Prince William and Kate Middleton released their family Christmas card last week, and its location has a sweet tie to the Duchess of Cambridge’s childhood.

The holiday photo, which shows a very relaxed side of the royal family — and Prince George in a camo T-shirt! — was taken earlier this year in Jordan, according to a release from Kensington Palace.

George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, all look very grown up in the sweet photograph.

Though the photo is a bit of a departure from last year’s holiday card location ― at the family’s Anmer Hall house in Norfolk ― it’s not an unfamiliar one for Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to Jordan. Kensington Palace via AP

According to the Duchess of Cambridge’s biography page on the royal family’s website, Kate’s family lived in Amman, Jordan, from May 1984 to September 1986, when her father worked as a manager for British Airways.

The duchess even attended a nursery school in Amman during the Middletons’ two and a half years in the country.

Clarence House shared a photo from the family’s time in Jordan that shows Kate, her sister, Pippa, and their father, Michael, in the city of Jerash.

In this image provided by Clarence House, Kate Middleton poses with her sister, Pippa, and father, Michael, in Jerash, Jordan. Handout via Getty Images

Prince William paid tribute to his wife’s time in Jordan in 2018 when he stopped by Jerash.

He took a photo in the same place where the Middleton family had posed for their picture.

Prince William and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah look at an enlarged photograph showing Kate Middleton and her family posing in the ruins of Jerash in the 1980s. The photograph was displayed during William's tour to the archaeological site on June 25, 2018. RAAD ADAYLEH via Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared their pandemic-appropriate holiday card last week.

It features a photo taken by royal photographer Sam Hussein of the royal couple wearing masks at Royal Ascot earlier this year.