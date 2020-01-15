Prince William, Kate Middleton Make First Public Appearance Since Meghan, Harry Exit

What Sussexit?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the city of Bradford “to visit a number of projects which support the community and promote cohesion within it, in one of the UK’s most diverse cities,” according to Kensington Palace.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton leave after their visit to City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square on Jan. 15 in Bradford, United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a dark green coat from one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen, for the occasion, with a patterned dress by Zara, according to People.

She accessorized the gorgeous look with a small black handbag, black block heels and earrings by Zeen, a Pakistani brand.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge help make Kulfi milkshakes at MyLahore on Jan. 15 in Bradford, United Kingdom.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge meets with Amir Khan during a visit to MyLahore’s flagship restaurant.

Earlier this week, Prince William was involved in a royal family meeting with Princes Charles and Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II, to decide the fate of the Sussexes and their decision to split time between the U.K. and North America and become financially independent.

Meghan, who is back in Canada with the couple’s son Archie, didn’t dial in to the meeting, as it “wasn’t necessary.”

Following the meeting at Sandringham Estate on Monday, the queen issued a candid statement throwing her full support behind her grandson and the Duchess of Sussex.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the queen said in a statement from Buckingham Palace. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

POOL New / Reuters Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception in London on June 26, 2018.

It’s unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will keep their titles. The queen referred to them as “Harry and Meghan,” which may be a sign of things to come.

On Tuesday, Meghan made her first official public appearance since the Sussexes’ announcement last week, visiting a women’s center in Vancouver, Canada.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre captioned a photo with Meghan on its Facebook page.

