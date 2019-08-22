Prince William, Kate Middleton Fly Commercial Amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Controversy

“Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it,” she wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles.”

The actress also made the case that it’s not safe for “civilians” to ride alongside people of power on planes.

“And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets,” she added. “They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

Singer Pink called for kindness toward the couple, while Elton John said that he was the one who had hired a private flight for the family, for their protection. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres told a personal story about the two to try to calm down some of the criticism.