Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their followers an unexpected Christmas gift Sunday, when they shared a look at a painting by their eldest son, Prince George.

“Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George,” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned their Instagram post, which showed a painting of a reindeer with snow on its nose and two birds lounging on its antlers and back.

The 9-year-old appears to take after his grandfather King Charles, an avid painter. George’s late great-grandfather Prince Philip enjoyed the art form as well.

William and Kate and their three children ― George, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4 ― joined Charles and Queen Camilla for the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church. It was little Louis’ first time in attendance.

Other members of the royal family included Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; his son Wolfie; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank; and Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York.

It was the first Christmas for the royals since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince Louis, Prince George, King Charles III and Prince William attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Charles gave his first Christmas address as monarch on Sunday, and paid tribute to his “beloved mama” and those who were also mourning loved ones this holiday.