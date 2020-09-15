The birthday wishes continue to pour in for Prince Harry, who turned 36 on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose a sweet photo to commemorate the Duke of Sussex’s birthday, showing the trio racing down a track while partaking in a relay race at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

While Kate looks picture-perfect, Harry and William are making especially silly faces as they battle for the finish line.

The photo was taken during a February 2017 event to promote their Heads Together campaign, which is a mental health initiative working to change the conversation surrounding mental health.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!” the caption reads, alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji (both very reminiscent of the emojis Meghan Markle would reportedly use while writing birthday wishes on Sussex Royal, the Instagram account used by the Sussexes that they no longer update).

Prince Charles posted a picture of Harry ― alongside one showing the princes smiling at each other ― to wish the Duke of Sussex a “very happy birthday.”

The main Royal Family account also shared a photo of Harry smiling down at the queen, captured during a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Harry’s birthday is a particularly significant and somber one for the prince, as he turns 36 ― the same age Princess Diana was when she was killed in a car crash on August 31, 1997. William was 15 at the time and Harry was 12.

Both the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex recently reunited to issue a rare joint statement ― amid reported tensions between the brothers ― regarding a statue they commissioned to honor their late mother.

Designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the statue will reside in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement.

“The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the statement said.

