A Look Back At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Relationship In Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton have hit a big relationship milestone: a decade of marriage.

The pair tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. A million people lined the city streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple, while many more around the world watched the day unfold on TV.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The newlyweds sharing a moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.

A wedding guest from Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury, England, told People magazine that upon the bride’s arrival at the church, “everything outside just roared.”

“You could hear it all outside to begin with as she approached,” Martin Fidler said of the royal wedding entrance. “It was like a wave of sound getting louder and louder as she got closer to the Abbey. When the trumpets started inside to announce that she’d arrived, it’s a wonder the roof didn’t lift off!”