A Look Back At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Relationship In Photos

2001 - 2005

Family photo via Getty Images

The college sweethearts met while they were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. During their second year, they shared a townhouse with two other friends. It wasn't until 2003, though, that the pair reportedly began dating. They were able to keep their relationship hush-hush until they were photographed together on a ski trip in 2004. (Kate is pictured here on their graduation day in June 2005).