Prince William Explains Why Mental Health Isn't Just A 'Sad, Difficult Topic'

Prince William is continuing to use his platform for greater mental health awareness through a new partnership between England’s Football Association (FA) and his charity, Heads Together.

The Duke of Cambridge announced the partnership Tuesday in a post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

The collaboration will kick off (literally) at the upcoming Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday, starting a year-long campaign to bring mental health awareness to a larger swath of the public.

“We will use our national game to spread the message that mental health isn’t a sad, difficult topic,” Prince William says in the video clip. “It is just part of everyday life.”

The new campaign is called “Heads Up” and “will harness the influence and popularity of football to help show the nation that we all have mental health, and it is just as important as physical health,” the palace said in the caption of the Instagram post. It added that the effort “will strive to raise awareness, spark conversation and signpost support for those in need.”

Over the years, William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and his brother, Prince Harry, have all spoken openly and honestly about their mental health struggles and the importance of reaching out, getting help and going to therapy.

Harry said in a powerful speech last year that seeking support was “one the best decisions that I ever made.”

“You need to know that part of being strong and tough is having the courage to seek help when you need it,” he said during a stop on his royal tour of Australia with wife Meghan Markle last October. “You must not silently suffer. You are all in this together.”

“And, if I may speak personally, we are all in this together,” he added. “Because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. You will be continually amazed at how life changes for the better.”

