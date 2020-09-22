Prince William Opens About How Fatherhood Has Changed His Desire To Protect Nature

The Duke of Cambridge says that fatherhood has increased his desire to protect nature for future generations.
Prince William was joined by a film crew two years ago, who recorded his search for ways to protect the natural world for the ITV documentary “Prince William: A Planet For Us All” – to be aired next month in the UK.
In it, he says has “always loved nature,” but fatherhood has given him “a new sense of purpose.”
The documentary also charts his journey from being passionate about conservation to wanting to play a greater global leadership role on the environment.
William also says that his children – George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two year-old Louis – have had an impact on his views.
“Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” William says in the film, adding, “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed.”