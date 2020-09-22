Prince William Opens About How Fatherhood Has Changed His Desire To Protect Nature

The documentary also charts his journey from being passionate about conservation to wanting to play a greater global leadership role on the environment.

William also says that his children – George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two year-old Louis – have had an impact on his views.

“Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” William says in the film, adding, “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed.”