Prince William Meets Joe Biden During Push For Climate Action

President Joe Biden and Prince William met in Boston on Friday, hours before the prince holds his star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards.

The two met for thirty minutes at the JFK Library and Museum after William toured the space with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets with US President Joe Biden at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

William and Kate Middleton are in the U.S. for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The last time the two visited the country was in 2014.

In an exclusive op-ed for HuffPost published Friday, William wrote about why being in the U.S. is so meaningful for his second-ever environmental awards ceremony, which was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot.”

“I believe in the power of human ingenuity and I’m thrilled to bring The Earthshot Prize to the U.S.,” the Prince of Wales wrote. “This week, in Boston, we want to demonstrate what we can all do to help put the world on a path toward a stable climate, where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony.”

The Earthshot Awards will take place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The royal also spoke about the importance of optimism, telling readers that “dire predictions about our natural world aren’t the only side to this story and they don’t have to be our future.”

“In this critical decade, I invite you all to be optimistic, to support the game-changers and to believe in the power of human ingenuity,” he wrote.

The awards show and its green ― not red ― carpet will take place on Friday at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. It will be hosted by “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim and broadcaster Clara Amfo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the non-profit Roca during their visit to Boston. Samir Hussein - Pool via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales will present during the show, along with actors Catherine O’Hara, Rami Malek and Shailene Woodley. Soccer icon David Beckham was added to the lineup of presenters as well.