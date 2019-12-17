Prince George knows exactly what he wants for Christmas this year, and now it’s all up to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to tackle his wish list.

Prince William revealed what his eldest child asked for during the airing of BBC’s “A Berry Royal Christmas” on Monday night, which also stars Kate Middleton and Mary Berry, the former “Great British Bake Off” judge and international delight.

“George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” William said during the program. “He loves his drawing. He’s a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing. Or football ― he is loving his football as well.”

Berry asked William if George loves football (in other words, soccer) because his dad does.

“Yes, I’m afraid so,” replied the prince. “I try not to be biased. I said, ‘You can support anyone but Chelsea.’ So naturally, he supports Chelsea.”

If William does end up buying George a Chelsea jersey, he might have a little trouble purchasing that gift, considering his allegiance to Aston Villa.

It appears the Duke of Cambridge has avoided getting Chelsea gear for his son so far. The little prince posed in an England jersey for his birthday portraits earlier this year:

This Christmas should be a particularly exciting one for 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte (or at least for their fans) since the two are reportedly making their debut walking with the family from Sandringham estate to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

It may also be the first time Prince Andrew makes an official appearance with the rest of the royal family. He recently announced that he was stepping away from royal life for the foreseeable future over rape allegations and his personal ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince was spotted leaving Buckingham Palace on Monday night following an annual party that Queen Elizabeth II holds in honor of her staff each year. A spokesperson for the palace told HuffPost on Tuesday that “any staff events would be entirely private and therefore not something we would comment on.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).