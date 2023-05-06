Prince Harry and Prince William reunited under one roof on Saturday for their father, King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

The estranged brothers, who had very different roles at the coronation ceremony, avoided public interaction during the historical event.

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales, the heir to the throne, dressed in a formal robe and paid homage to his father during the ceremony. He was also a part of the royal family’s procession to Buckingham Palace, where fellow family members appeared on the balcony for a military plane flypast.

By contrast, Harry, who appeared at Westminster Abbey in morning dress by Dior and his military medals, sat two rows behind his brother at Westminster Abbey, as he was not given any role in the ceremony or procession.

The Duke of Sussex glances in the direction of his brother during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Instead, the duke was in the same row as his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Andrew, who Harry spoke out against in his memoir, “Spare,” was also seated in the same row.

Advertisement

Harry was not invited to join the royal family for their Buckingham Palace balcony moment. Instead, he is heading back to California today to make it back in time for Prince Archie’s birthday.

Meghan Markle, who was invited to attend the coronation, declined the invite and stayed behind at the couple’s home in Montecito because of Archie’s big day.

Prince Harry wears an Afghanistan service medal, along with Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals on his medal bar. The Duke of Sussex is also wearing the KCVO Star decoration around his neck, which he recently wore for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. ANDY STENNING via Getty Images

While many still hope for reconciliation between the brothers, the two were last publicly seen together at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

Since the funeral, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their six-part Netflix docuseries, while Harry made bombshell claims about the royal family ― and specifically his relationship with his older brother ― in his bestselling memoir, “Spare.”

Advertisement

Harry referred to William as his “beloved brother and archnemesis” in his book and claimed his older brother physically attacked him during a fight in 2019.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6. LEON NEAL via Getty Images

Kensington and Buckingham Palace did not issue a statement or publicly respond after Harry’s book came out earlier this year or when the Sussex’s Netflix series debuted late last year. William, however, did address one claim from Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In that interview, the two alleged that an unspecified member of Britain’s royal family had expressed racist concerns about their then-unborn son, Archie, and the color of his skin.

A reporter later asked William about the claim, and the Prince of Wales said the royals were “very much not a racist family.”

Advertisement

Princes Harry and William attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021. DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images

More On King Charles’ Coronation: