Prince William, Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited once again for the state funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The brothers walked side-by-side during the processional behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the way to the Abbey, with their cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harry’s left. At Prince Philip’s funeral last year, Peter notably walked between the two brothers.

The brothers later followed the queen’s coffin into the Abbey itself, where they were joined by other members of the royal family.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage ahead of the state funeral. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales then walked in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their two children, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, walking alongside their parents.

Both William and Harry participated in a vigil for the queen on Saturday night, where they kept watched over the monarch’s coffin alongside Elizabeth’s six other grandchildren: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Lady Louise Windsor; James, Viscount Severn; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (L-R) Prince Harry and Prince William arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall on Sep. 17. AARON CHOWN via Getty Images

