All eyes were on Prince William and Prince Harry as the brothers publicly reunited for the first time in over a year at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex walked behind their grandfather’s coffin beside their cousin Peter Phillips, who is the only son of Princess Anne, at the beginning of the procession before the funeral.

The brothers have been separated by physical distance over the past year after the Duke of Sussex stepped back as a working member of the royal family and the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Royal Family/YouTube Prince William, left, walks in the funeral procession near Prince Harry, right.

The original news that the two brothers, who have had a strained relationship, would not walk side by side at the funeral created a bit of a stir earlier in the week.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” Buckingham Palace told People magazine on Thursday. “This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”