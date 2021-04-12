Prince William Calls Prince Philip An 'Extraordinary Man' In Touching Tribute

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days,” the Duke of Cambridge said, alongside a photo of Philip with his great-grandson, Prince George. The photo was taken by Kate Middleton at Norfolk in 2015, according to the Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge The Duke of Edinburgh and his great-grandson, Prince George, at Norfolk in 2015.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” William continued.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,” he added. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

The royal family announced in a statement with “deep sorrow” that the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” said the statement, which was also shared on the family’s social media accounts. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Buckingham Palace revealed final arrangements for the Duke of Edinburgh over the weekend. The prince’s funeral will take place Saturday in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a spokesperson said.

Royal Family An image from the Royal Family's website announcing that the Duke of Edinburgh had died.

Only 30 people will be allowed to attend the funeral, which will adhere to the British government’s COVID-19 guidelines. Members of the public are encouraged to commemorate the duke’s life virtually, rather than trying to pay their respects in person.

“The family’s wish is very much that people continue to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe,” a palace spokesperson said.

The palace also revealed that the late duke was intimately involved in planning his own funeral, and even helped design a modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.