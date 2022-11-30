Prince William Kicks Off American Trip With Emotional Statement About Queen Elizabeth

BOSTON ― Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their trip to America by telling reporters that they are “delighted to be back in the United States,” eight years after their last visit.

William issued a statement about the royal couple’s three-day visit ― and the first as the Prince and Princess of Wales ― by paying tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The queen died in September at age 96 after an astonishing 70 years on the throne.

Advertisement

“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen,” William said on Tuesday, just after the royals landed at Boston Logan International Airport. “She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”

The prince said before speaking about his Earthshot Prize Awards, which will take place in Boston on Friday: “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Nov. 30 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales was previously supposed to be in New York in September but canceled his trip after the death of his grandmother.

He instead delivered a virtual message to attendees at the event, again remembering his beloved granny.