Prince William, future king of England and brother to Prince Harry, hilariously claimed that he has no idea when the new royal baby will arrive.

During a stop on his tour of New Zealand late last week, a fan asked the Duke of Cambridge for details about Harry and Meghan Markle’s little one on the way.

“Any signs of the royal baby?” the woman asked.

William cheekily responded, “I haven’t got my phone on me, I’ve got no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!”

The royal baby is due any day now, as the Duchess of Sussex previously announced she was scheduled to give birth in late April or early May. Contrary to prior royal births, Harry and Meghan are planning to keep the news of their baby’s arrival more “private” than William and Kate did with their children.

William was in New Zealand last week to visit Christchurch in the wake of the horrific March attacks in which an armed gunman killed 50 people at two mosques.

On Friday, he gave a moving speech that called for defeating extremism at the Al Noor Mosque, one of the places of worship that was hit in the attacks.

“The global ideology of hate will fail to divide us,” the prince said. “You showed the way we must respond to hate, with love.”

He added, “You showed that when a particular community is targeted with prejudice and violence, simple acts, like wearing a headscarf or broadcasting the call to prayer, can reassure those who have reason to be afraid.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince William (top left) shakes hands with Imam Gamal Fouda after his visit to the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on April 26.

On Monday, the prince celebrated a rather monumental occasion of his own ― eight years of marriage to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace posted a few photos from the couple’s big day on social media with a message to royal fans.

“8 years ago today,” the palace said, alongside an emoji of wedding bells. “Thank you for your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

🎊 8 years ago today — thank you for your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary! pic.twitter.com/jDiIk7bs2V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2019