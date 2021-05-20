Twitter Users Are Obsessed With Prince William's Vaccination Gun Show

It looks like Prince William’s COVID-19 vaccine came with some mighty big guns.

The Duke of Cambridge got his shot from National Health Service staff at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday and he and wife Kate Middleton posted a photo of the vaccination on their various social media accounts.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

But while the photo was meant to promote the value of getting the COVID-19 shot, many people were focused on “guns,” specifically the one located where the duke’s right arm is supposed to be.

The pic got people pumped (in a manner of speaking).

Has William been pumping iron?!

💪🏼 🤴🏻 pic.twitter.com/5ZmUYpGjfF — Jamie Bartlett (@JamieJBartlett) May 20, 2021

Check out the one gun salute... https://t.co/Bwz3v40G4g — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 20, 2021

Good morning to Prince William and Prince William's vaccinated arm. pic.twitter.com/OUCqF1440v — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) May 20, 2021

That arm is the hottest aspect of Prince William since his younger days when he was Tiger Beat pullout poster levels of appealing. https://t.co/Nj5ISdVhGo — Aly Walansky (@alywalansky) May 20, 2021

Great to see Prince William setting an example. But, I can’t be the only one secretly hoping his other arm looks like this 👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/yC2HHqzAnm — Sangita Myska (@BBCSangita) May 20, 2021

*does a double take on the guns* *re-evaluates Prince William* https://t.co/52GFyRmRo7 — Sarah Pinborough (@SarahPinborough) May 20, 2021

Those guns are giving me a shot through the heart.... https://t.co/oVACvSr4EJ — Travis Mayfield 😷🏳️‍🌈 (@TravisMayfield) May 20, 2021

So Prince William is kind of jacked? https://t.co/YHRwovEiGV — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) May 20, 2021

Didn't know you were allowed to bring guns to the vaccination centre. https://t.co/yXYHESBRD2 — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) May 20, 2021

One woman was so impressed by William’s muscles that she made a humble request to his father, Prince Charles: “He needs another jab in the other arm.”

Dear Prince Charles may I congratulate you on a very very handsome son Prince William’s buff very buff 💪 biceps have made a lot of women happy .. we give him the royal gun salute 😃😃♥️😃😃 He needs another jab in the other arm 😃😃 — Marie-Hellene (@MarieHellene4) May 20, 2021