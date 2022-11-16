Princess Anne’s Quick Retort After Seeing Mike Tindall’s Raunchy Underwear Is Exquisite

A member of the British royal family is featured on a reality show right now and ― luckily for viewers ― he’s not holding back.

Mike Tindall, a former rugby player who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, is currently a contestant on the series “I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!”

On the latest episode of the show, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast host relayed the details of an embarrassing incident that involved his mother-in-law, who also happens to be Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter.

Tindall said the incident went down some years ago at his wife’s 30th birthday party, where he was dressed in costume for the ’70s disco theme.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 15, 2019, in England. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

“I was dancing on the dance floor. I had flares on ― full outfit ― but it was quite tight,” he said, explaining that “nothing ever fits a rugby player’s bum and legs.”

Tindall said things instantly got a little too intimate when he was dancing with his mother-in-law and split his pants right in front of her ― revealing some very NSFW boxers.

“It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at the time said ‘Nibble my nuts,’” Tindall said to his fellow contestants as they broke out into laughter.

The royal had the perfect response to her son-in-law’s underwear and simply answered with, “I’d rather not.”

Watch the rugby player recount the incident in the video below:

When Princess Anne caught a glimpse at Mike's Crown Jewels #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TRPfrjqyjz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022

Tindall has had an exciting first week on the show, as contestants and viewers have seen him rap “Ice Ice Baby,” strip down to a very tiny Speedo, and offer up even more stories on split pants.

While audiences are hoping he’ll spill more details about the royal family, they might just have to wait until the arrival of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare.”

The “intimate and heartfelt” book is set to arrive on Jan. 10, 2023.