Princess Anne Shrugging Off Queen To Avoid Trump Is Your Summit Souvenir

Princess Anne won fans on social media by appearing to shrug off her reigning mother’s entreaties to join the handshake line for President Donald Trump at a royal reception for the NATO summit in London.

Footage shows the queen with Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, greeting Trump and first lady Melania. The monarch then glances at Anne as if to beckon her to the line. Anne gives her one of those “who me?” open-hand gestures and smiles but does not come to the line. The president and first lady appeared to notice. And so did Twitter.