Princess Beatrice Cancels Wedding Amid Coronavirus: Reports

(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have canceled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said on Thursday.

Princess Beatrice had earlier in March scaled back her wedding plans and canceled a planned reception which was due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May.

Luc Castel via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on Oct. 19, 2019 in Paris, France.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” People magazine reported, quoting a spokesperson for the couple.

The Buckingham Palace could not immediately be reached for a comment.

