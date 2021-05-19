Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are “very pleased to announce” they will be welcoming their first child together in the fall, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth has been informed and both families are “delighted” with the news.

The couple are believed to have begun dating in 2018. They got engaged in Italy in September 2019 and the wedding was scheduled to take place in May 2020.