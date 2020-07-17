ENTERTAINMENT

Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Front Of The Queen

A small number of guests were also there, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Princess Beatrice has married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an unannounced ceremony in front of her grandmother the Queen, and a small number of guests, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The palace said in a statement: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

“The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

