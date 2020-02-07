Get set for a spring royal wedding!

British Princess Beatrice, 31, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, will tie the knot with her Italian real estate magnate fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London on Friday, May 29.

Queen Elizabeth II will then host a private reception for the couple in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, according to a statement released by the British Royal Family on Friday.

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.



Read the press release in full: https://t.co/o7g8feUwG9 pic.twitter.com/rHOHdm5r2t — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 7, 2020

The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 and got engaged in September.

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s sister, confirmed the engagement on Instagram at the time, writing she was “so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo.”

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

It’s currently unclear what role Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will play during the ceremony.

He stepped back from public royal duties last month following a BBC interview over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement also prompted speculation on social media over the possible attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently in Canada after their decision to leave their roles as “senior” members of the royal family.