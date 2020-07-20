Princess Beatrice Borrows Vintage Dress From Queen Elizabeth For Her Surprise Wedding

Princess Beatrice really followed through on the “something borrowed” part of her wedding.

The royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at the All Saints Chapel at Windsor on Friday, after postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the ceremony followed all “relevant government guidelines,” and that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and other family members were in attendance.

For the private ceremony, Beatrice borrowed the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that the queen wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

Her grandmother also lent the young royal a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, who designed both the queen’s wedding and coronation dresses.

Beatrice’s dress was updated and fitted by the queen’s dressmaker, Angela Kelly, and designer Stewart Parvin, according to a statement from the palace.

The dress itself “is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves” and “encrusted with diamanté.”

BENJAMIN WHEELER/PA WIRE

The queen wore the same dress to the premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia” in November 1962 and the state opening of Parliament in April 1966.

PA Images via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wearing the original dress in 1962 at the premiere of "Lawrence of Arabia." Princess Beatrice wore an updated version of the vintage gown in her wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Hulton Archive via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wearing the dress again at the state opening of Parliament in April 1966.

Following Beatrice and Edoardo’s surprise wedding announcement, the couple thanked supporters for their well-wishes.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding,” read a post on the Royal Family Instagram account.

Many commenters commended Beatrice for wearing a vintage gown and having a small ceremony, while others praised the royal family’s PR team for keeping Prince Andrew out of the wedding photos. Andrew stepped back from royal life last year after a disastrous interview about his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, the dead convicted sex offender.

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the couple said at the time. “We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!