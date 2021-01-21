Princess Charlene Defends New Buzzcut Hairstyle: 'It Was My Decision'

And now, the royal herself is responding to the debate over the hairstyle she debuted at the end of last year.

The former Olympic swimmer, who is married to Prince Albert II, told the French magazine Point de Vue that the style “was my decision” and that it “pleases me,” though she acknowledged that “it has provoked all kinds of comments.”

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco, pictured at the Prince's Palace on July 1, 2011, in Monaco.

“Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I’m probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I’ll continue. That’s my choice,” the princess said in the interview, as translated by People magazine.

“The remarks of ‘But what is she doing?’ and ‘But it’s not royal!’ — I know these all too well,” she added.

“And I have nothing to say to them, except that we’re in 2021 and that in these times which are so troubling, so difficult, there are other, much more important subjects which deserve our attention.”

“What counts is that Jacques and Gabriella adore seeing their mother with her new style,” Charlene said, referencing the 6-year-old twins she shares with Albert. “And that after the initial surprise wore off, the prince understood and likes it now too.”

SC Pool - Corbis via Getty Images Prince Jacques and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Christmas gift distribution on Dec. 16, 2020 in Monaco.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Another look at the "half-hawk."

Royal style is usually as reserved as one can get. And while it’s rare to see a royal figure take a wild fashion risk or wear something truly shocking, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were among the few that made our jaws drop with their style choices last year.

In addition to making waves for her recent haircut, Charlene piqued the public’s interest after pairing edgy bangs with a “Joker” mask that read “Why so serious” at a Tour de France event on Aug. 29, 2020.

The mask was upside down for part of the appearance:

Tim de Waele via Getty Images Charlene of Monaco pictured at Stage 1 of the 107th Tour de France on Aug. 29, 2020, in Nice, France.

Her husband became perhaps the first royal to be pictured wearing Crocs (at least from what we’ve seen in public).

Albert debuted the footwear in photos from the family’s Christmas celebrations:

