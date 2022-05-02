World News
Princess Charlene Makes Her First Public Appearance Following Treatment

The royal's appearance followed months she spent in treatment to deal with various ailments and health concerns.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The princess looked downcast during her appearance at the Monaco E-Prix Round 6.
Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Princess Charlene made her first public appearance in over a year on Saturday, following months she spent in treatment to deal with various ailments and health concerns.

The royal appeared alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and the couple’s 7-year-old twins ― Jacques and Gabriella ― at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Monaco.

Charlene watched the races and also awarded a trophy alongside her daughter.

Prince Jacques, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella attend the ABB FIA Formula E championship.
Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Charlene recently returned from months of treatment at a clinic, where she spent time for “incredible fatigue” and “exhaustion, both emotional and physical,” according to a candid interview Prince Albert granted People magazine in November.

Her decision to enter a facility came after the princess spent six months in her native South Africa, where she experienced a number of health problems and hospitalizations.

Albert said that his “overwhelmed” wife was “clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally,” and “couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella are seen ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on April 30 in Monaco, Monaco.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

He told the magazine that Charlene made the decision to enter treatment on her own, during a family intervention.

“She was already in favor of it. We knew that,” he told People. “We only wanted it confirmed in front of us. We wanted to tell her that we love her so much, and that we were there for her, and that the most important aspect for her is her health. That she shouldn’t worry about anything else. That we all love her, that her children love her, and that we only want the best for her.”

Albert later had the couple’s twins hold signs in support of their mother at Monaco’s National Day celebrations in November, after it was revealed the princess had entered treatment.

Prince Albert II of Monaco with his children showing "We miss you mom" and "We Love you mommy" drawings.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

