Princess Charlene Makes Her First Public Appearance Following Treatment

“She was already in favor of it. We knew that,” he told People. “We only wanted it confirmed in front of us. We wanted to tell her that we love her so much, and that we were there for her, and that the most important aspect for her is her health. That she shouldn’t worry about anything else. That we all love her, that her children love her, and that we only want the best for her.”

Albert later had the couple’s twins hold signs in support of their mother at Monaco’s National Day celebrations in November, after it was revealed the princess had entered treatment.