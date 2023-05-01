What's Hot

Investors Sue Adidas Over Yeezy Partnership With Kanye West

Pope Francis Reveals Secret Peace 'Mission' In Russia's War In Ukraine

Why Watching ‘Succession’ Is Especially Chilling Right Now

We Cringed So Hard During This Week's 'Succession'

Wisconsin Bill Would Allow 14-Year-Olds To Serve Alcohol

Life-Size Sculpture Of Euthanized Walrus Unveiled In Norway

Katy Perry Reveals How She And Orlando Bloom Make Their Relationship Work

Milo Ventimiglia Confesses To 'Mischief' On The 'Gilmore Girls' Set

Minnesota Lawmaker Casts Vote Shirtless And In Bed

The Supreme Court Is Doing Whatever It Wants. Will Democrats Ever Investigate?

Judge Denies Trump’s Motion For Mistrial In E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit

Read Live Updates On The 2023 Met Gala

Entertainmentroyal familyPrince WilliamKate Middleton

Princess Charlotte Shows Off The Biggest Grin In Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the special occasion by sharing a picture taken by Kate over the weekend.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday is kicking off a historic time of celebrations for the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the special occasion by sharing a photo of their middle child taken by the Princess of Wales in Windsor over the weekend.

In the photo, Charlotte is seen wearing a white dress with colorful flowers on it, while showing off the biggest grin (and a few missing teeth). The young princess bears a striking resemblance to both her father and her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

A photo released by Kensington Palace of Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor this weekend by her mother, the Princess of Wales, ahead of her 8th birthday on Tuesday.
A photo released by Kensington Palace of Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor this weekend by her mother, the Princess of Wales, ahead of her 8th birthday on Tuesday.
The Princess of Wales

It’s been a busy time for the Wales family, as William and Kate recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Kensington Palace on Saturday shared a relaxed photo of the couple during a bike ride, which was part of a series of photos taken of the family last year. The photos were shot in Windsor by one of the couple’s favored photographers, Matt Porteous.

Other snaps from the family photo shoot were used to commemorate the U.K.’s Mother’s Day, as well as in the Wales family Christmas card last year.

Just last month, William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis, celebrated his 5th birthday.

The photos were a break from family tradition, as they were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington. Generally, the family’s birthday photos are taken by Kate, who is an avid photographer. For this birthday, the Princess of Wales made a surprise cameo in one of the photos with a grinning Louis.

Prince Louis is seen in a portrait being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, the Princess of Wales, in a photo issued by Kensington Palace on April 22.
Prince Louis is seen in a portrait being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, the Princess of Wales, in a photo issued by Kensington Palace on April 22.
THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES via Reuters

As of Monday, the British royal family is just five days away from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s historic coronation ― the first the U.K. has seen in seven decades.

It is expected that Princess Charlotte will accompany her parents to the Westminster Abbey ceremony, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Prince George will also be a part of the monumental occasion, as he’s nabbed a role as one of four Pages of Honour during the service on Saturday.

“His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page,” a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told People magazine in April. “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I’m sure George is too.”

Go To Homepage
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community