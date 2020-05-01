Princess Charlotte's Birthday Pics Reveal Her Most Grown-Up Side Yet

Queen Elizabeth’s lookalike turns 5 on Saturday!

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off Princess Charlotte’s birthday celebrations early on Friday by releasing photos of the little one.

The Duchess of Cambridge, an amateur photographer, took the pictures of Charlotte at Sandringham Estate. The family was there to pack and deliver food for people who are isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kensington Palace said.

The photos show Charlotte sifting through a box to pack things and going up to the door of someone’s home. It looks like her most grown-up role yet!

PA Little Charlotte helping pack!

PA

Charlotte’s photos also share something in common with her younger brother Prince Louis’ birthday photos. The toddler celebrated his second birthday last week.

While Charlotte is shown helping pack supplies and food for people who are quarantining, Louis’ birthday pictures also paid tribute to health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

In the photos, Louis has rainbow-colored paint on his hands and makes a rainbow print on a piece of paper. Children’s drawings of rainbows have become a symbol of hope amid the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth even mentioned rainbows during her historic address last month.

“The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit, and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children,” she said.