Princess Charlotte's 4th Birthday Photos Are Royally Cute

She’s got her great-grandma Queen Elizabeth’s eyes, doesn’t she?
Princess Charlotte turned 4 on Thursday, and Kensington Palace marked the occasion one day early by releasing three adorable photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s middle child.
The palace noted on Twitter that the shots were taken by Charlotte’s mother, the former Kate Middleton, in April at Kensington Palace and at the home she shares with Prince William in Norfolk.
The little royal bloomed in the springtime settings.
Charlotte is reportedly celebrating her big day at home with a family party.
Here’s a quick look at Charlotte through the years.
Charlotte’s little brother, Prince Louis, celebrated his first birthday on April 23. Their oldest sibling, Prince George, will turn 6 on July 22.
Meanwhile, the world awaits word on the arrival of her cousin. The Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are expecting their first child any day now.
Happy birthday, Charlotte!