Princess Charlotte Makes Waves At Swimming Event With Mom And Dad

Princess Charlotte is booked and busy on her summer break!

The 7-year-old made her second royal appearance of sorts in three days on Tuesday, attending the swimming heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Sussex, and their two children: Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, also attended the heats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

For the event, Charlotte wore a striped dress with white color and white sandals, while the Duchess of Cambridge donned a chic, all-white ensemble.

The Cambridges pose for a group photograph during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The outing was a big deal for Charlotte, People magazine noted, as it was the first event that the Cambridges’ daughter has attended solo with her parents.

Prince George, who is 9 years old, also occasionally attends events with just his parents, like the UEFA Euro games last year and the Wimbledon finals last month.

Much like her siblings ― George and Louis ― Charlotte showed off a variety of expressions at the event.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton visit the morning session of swimming on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Aug. 2. Ian MacNicol via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte reacts with shock! Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Pigtails, for the win. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Charlotte closes her ears during a demonstration at the SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Charlotte gives the camera a big smile on Tuesday. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The Cambridges have already had quite the sporty few days, given that it’s only Tuesday.

On Sunday, Charlotte and her dad released a video on social media in support of England’s women’s national soccer team, who went on to defeat Germany 2-1 in the finals.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition, and we’re rooting for you all the way,” William said before Charlotte took over.

“Good luck!” Charlotte said, giving the camera a wave. “I hope you win. Bye!”

William, England’s Football Association president, attended the match in person and offered hugs and congratulations after the historic win.

Also on Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge competed in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth, where she wore a wetsuit and sailed in a friendly Commonwealth race against New Zealand’s team.

See her in action with the rest of the Great Britain team below.

The duchess celebrates with the Great Britain SailGP Team after they won the special one-off Commonwealth race against New Zealand SailGP Team on July 31. Ricardo Pinto for SailGPRicardo Pinto for SailGP

The duchess sails alongside Sir Ben Ainslie for the Great Britain SailGP Team. Ricardo Pinto for SailGPRicardo Pinto for SailGP